Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album 'WARMER,' Shares The Single 'Family Ghost'

toggle caption Zoran Orlic/Courtesy of the artist

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is surprising fans with a new album this week. WARMER is due out April 13 and will initially be available on vinyl only as a Record Store Day exclusive limited to 5,000 copies. The album is a sequel to Tweedy's previous full-length, WARM, which came out less than five months ago.

While the full album will (for a while) only be available to hear if you own a record player, Tweedy is sharing one song from WARMER via YouTube now. The T-Rex-inspired track "Family Ghost" is a warped and woozy shuffle that finds Tweedy reflecting on a troubled past America can't seem to shake. "Spray paint me gold / Pull my face up to the blinds," he sings. "I'm a family ghost you'll never leave behind."

YouTube

The ten tracks on WARMER were recorded during the same sessions for WARM, at Wilco's Chicago studio, The Loft.

"At some point I separated the songs from the WARM/WARMER session into two records with individual character," Tweedy says in a press release announcing the album. "But [I] still tried to keep the overall tone and texture of the combined session consistent. In a lot of ways these two records could have been released as a double LP. WARMER means as much to me as WARM and might just as easily have been released as the first record of the pair."

A digital download and streaming version of WARMER will be available sometime later this year.

Complete Track Listing:

1. Orphan

2. Family Ghost

3. And Then You Cut It in Half 4. Ten Sentences

5. Sick Server

6. Empty Head

7. Landscape

8. Ultra Orange Room

9. Evergreen

10. Guaranteed