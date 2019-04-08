Listen: Courtney Barnett Shares New Single, 'Everybody Here Hates You'

Courtney Barnett wants you to feel better – and to understand most of your attempts to chill out and find joy are likely misdirected. The singer debuted her latest song, "Everybody Here Hates You," on Australia's Triple J radio station, saying it's "about some sort of social anxiety that then morphs into paranoia and a level of sadness and depression, like when you think a haircut will help you or a clean meal will cleanse you; as if all these things will make you feel better, but really nothing is going to fix you."

"I feel stupid, I feel useless, I feel insane," she sings. "I feel toothless, man you're ruthless, oh...yeah / I go to Loving Hut, I get my hair cut, I feel the same / I feel putrid, I'm getting used to it, these days."

Barnett says she was inspired, in part, by the Jeff Buckley song "Everybody Here Wants You." Her new song follows last year's full-length Tell Me How You Really Feel.