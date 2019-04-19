Accessibility links
Stream The Best New Albums Out April 19 : All Songs Considered Our list of the best albums out this week includes Lizzo's long-awaited debut, the rousing, infectious anthems of Johnnyswim, new music from The Tallest Man On Earth, Loyle Carner and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out April 19

Listen · 23:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/714781967/715011927" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out April 19

New Music Friday

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out April 19

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out April 19

Listen · 23:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/714781967/715011927" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Cuz I Love You, from the singer Lizzo, is on our short list of the best albums out April 19. Luke Gilford/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Luke Gilford/Courtesy of the artist

We've been anxiously waiting for Lizzo to drop her debut full-length album ever since she dominated our South by Southwest showcase in 2017. Cuz I Love You is finally here and it's full of the kind of fearless swagger, unapologetic pride and boundless joy that's won over so many fans. We open this week's New Music Friday with just one of the standout cuts, "Juice."

Our sprint through the best new albums out April 19 also includes the rousing, infectious anthems of Johnnyswim, a collection of acoustic affirmations from The Tallest Man On Earth, dystopian rock from the band Wand and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  1. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
    Featured Song: "Juice"
  2. Johnnyswim, Moonlight
    Featured Song: "Souvenir"
  3. Kelsey Lu, Blood
    Featured Songs: "Foreign Car," "Poor Fake" and "Kindred II"
  4. The Tallest Man On Earth, I Love You. It's A Fever Dream.
    Featured Song: "I'm A Stranger Now"
  5. Loyle Carner, Not Waving, But Drowning
    Featured Song: "Loose Ends"
  6. Wand, Laughing Matter
    Featured Songs: "XOXO," "Lucky's Sight" and "Jennifer's Gone"

Other notable releases for April 16: Anna Tivel, The Question; Cage the Elephant, Social Cues; Diane Coffee, Internet Arms; Drugdealer, Raw Honey; Fat White Family, Serfs Up; Heather Woods Broderick, Invitation; Jade Bird, Jade Bird; The O'Jays, The Last Word; Sad Planets, Akron, Ohio.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist