New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out April 19

We've been anxiously waiting for Lizzo to drop her debut full-length album ever since she dominated our South by Southwest showcase in 2017. Cuz I Love You is finally here and it's full of the kind of fearless swagger, unapologetic pride and boundless joy that's won over so many fans. We open this week's New Music Friday with just one of the standout cuts, "Juice."

Our sprint through the best new albums out April 19 also includes the rousing, infectious anthems of Johnnyswim, a collection of acoustic affirmations from The Tallest Man On Earth, dystopian rock from the band Wand and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Featured Song: "Juice" Johnnyswim, Moonlight

Featured Song: "Souvenir" Kelsey Lu, Blood

Featured Songs: "Foreign Car," "Poor Fake" and "Kindred II" The Tallest Man On Earth, I Love You. It's A Fever Dream.

Featured Song: "I'm A Stranger Now" Loyle Carner, Not Waving, But Drowning

Featured Song: "Loose Ends" Wand, Laughing Matter

Featured Songs: "XOXO," "Lucky's Sight" and "Jennifer's Gone"

Other notable releases for April 16: Anna Tivel, The Question; Cage the Elephant, Social Cues; Diane Coffee, Internet Arms; Drugdealer, Raw Honey; Fat White Family, Serfs Up; Heather Woods Broderick, Invitation; Jade Bird, Jade Bird; The O'Jays, The Last Word; Sad Planets, Akron, Ohio.