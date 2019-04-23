Accessibility links
Kevin Morby Takes A Hard Look At God In America : All Songs Considered The singer reveals the stories behind his new album, Oh My God and shares some of the songs by other artists that inspired him to take his sound in a refreshing direction.

Kevin Morby Takes A Hard Look At God In America

Guest DJs From All Songs Considered

Kevin Morby's new album is unlike anything he's done before. Gone is the guitar (for the most part) from his earlier recordings. In its place are more droning instruments — sounds more suited for church than the concert hall, including a recurring, small choir. The subject for the album is God and our culture's relationship with God, from deep introspection to the trivial, everyday use of that ever-present expression "oh my God."

The origins of his album Oh My God began in 2016 with events at the forefront of American politics, including mass shootings at the Bataclan and Pulse nightclubs, the death of Freddie Gray and, for Kevin Morby, the day-to-day news, including the Presidency of Donald Trump. (Kevin Morby wrote a one-off song in 2016 about the heartbreak of the world called "Beautiful Strangers," and donated proceeds to charity.)

On this edition of All Songs Considered we look at the origin story behind Oh My God, including Nina Simone's cover of Leonard Cohen's "Suzanne," music from Ethiopia and the quirky, groundbreaking New York duo Suicide.

Artists And Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for Beautiful Strangers b/w No Place To Fall

Kevin Morby

  • Song: Beautiful Strangers
  • from Beautiful Strangers b/w No Place To Fall
Cover for The Best of Nina Simone

Nina Simone

  • Song: Suzanne
  • from The Best of Nina Simone

Note: The version of "Suzanne" featured on the program is a studio recording from The Best of Nina Simone. The video here shows the singer performing the song live in 1969.

Cover for Oh My God

Kevin Morby

  • Song: Nothing Sacred / All Things wild
  • from Oh My God
Cover for Second Album + The First Rehearsal Tapes

Suicide

  • Song: Dream Baby Dream
  • from Second Album + The First Rehearsal Tapes
Cover for Ethiopiques, Vol. 21: Ethiopia Song

Tsegue-maryam Guebrou

  • Song: The Homeless Wanderer
  • from Ethiopiques, Vol. 21: Ethiopia Song
Cover for Ethiopiques, Vol. 4: Ethio Jazz & Musique Instrumentale, 1969-1974

Girma Hadgu

  • Song: Ené Alantchi Alnorem (I Can't Live Without You)
  • from Ethiopiques, Vol. 4: Ethio Jazz & Musique Instrumentale, 1969-1974
Cover for Oh My God

Kevin Morby

  • Song: No Halo
  • from Oh My God
