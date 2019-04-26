Accessibility links
Stream The Best New Albums Out On April 26 : All Songs Considered Our shortlist of must-hear albums this week includes the acoustic, instrumental rock of Rodrigo y Gabriela, a byzantine concept album from The Mountain Goats, new Josh Ritter and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For April 26

Listen · 24:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/717339516/717356530" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For April 26

New Music Friday

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For April 26

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For April 26

Listen · 24:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/717339516/717356530" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

SOAK's Grim Town is on our short list of the best new albums out on April 26. Ellius Grace/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Ellius Grace/Courtesy of the artist

Our shortlist of must-hear albums this week includes the incredible sonic adventures of Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker), acoustic, instrumental rock from Rodrigo y Gabriela, a byzantine concept album from The Mountain Goats and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras and Stephen Thompson as they run through their picks for the best new releases out on April 26.

Featured Albums:

  1. Nick Murphy: Run Fast, Sleep Naked
    Featured Songs: "Sanity," "Sunlight," "Novocaine and Coca Cola"
  2. Rodrigo y Gabriela: Mettavolution
    Featured Songs: "Terracentric" and "Echoes"
  3. Jackie Mendoza: LuvHz
    Featured Song: "Puppet Angels"
  4. Josh Ritter: Fever Breaks
    Featured Song: The Torch Committee"
  5. The Mountain Goats: In League With Dragons
    Featured Songs: "Clemency for the Wizard King" and "Waylon Jennings Live!"
  6. SOAK: Grim Town
    Featured Songs: "Maybe" and "All Aboard"

Other notable releases of April 26: Aldous Harding: Designer; Bailen: Thrilled to Be Here; Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me; The Cranberries: In the End; Craig Finn: I Need a New War; Kevin Morby: Oh My God; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Fishing for Fishies; Local Natives: Violent Street; Marissa Nadler & Stephen Brodsky: Droneflower; Otoboke Beaver: Itekoma Hits; Schoolboy Q: CrasH Talk; Sunn O))): Life Metal

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist