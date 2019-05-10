Accessibility links
Stream The Best New Albums Of The Week Out May 10 : All Songs Considered Our shortlist of the week's best new albums includes a career-defining release from singer Jamila Woods, the sparkling guitar rock of Charly Bliss and Holly Herndon's genius work with the AI "Spawn."

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out May 10

Jamila Woods' album Legacy! Legacy! is on our short list of the best new releases out May 10.

Courtesy of the artist

Our shortlist of the best new albums out this week includes a deeply moving celebration of African American culture and history from the singer Jamila Woods, the sparkling, soul-searching guitar rock of Charly Bliss, composer Holly Herndon's brilliant collaboration with the AI known as "Spawn" and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on May 10.

Featured Albums:

  1. Charly Bliss: Young Enough
    Featured Song: "Hard to Believe"
  2. Holly Herndon: Proto
    Featured Songs: "Eternal," "Frontier" and "Crawler"
  3. Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!
    Featured Song: "ZORA"
  4. HÆLOS: Any Random Kindness
    Featured Song: "Ark"
  5. Tim Hecker: Anoyo
    Featured Song: "That World"
  6. Lowland Hum: Glyphonic
    Featured Song: "Salzburg Summer"

Other notable releases for May 10: A.A. Bondy: Enderness; Ciara: Beauty Marks; Dehd: Water; Lydia Ainsworth: Phantom Forest; Mac Demarco: Here Comes the Cowboy; Maps: Colours, Reflect. Time, Loss.; Radiator Hospital: Sings Music for Daydreaming; The Get Up Kids: Problems; Mourning A BLKstar: Reckoning.

Stream the Songs:

