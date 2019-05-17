New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out May 17

Our sprint through this week's best new albums includes one of the most ambitious and visionary works The National has produced in its nearly 20-year career, pop wisdom and a call for kindness from Carly Rae Jepsen, the raw and defiant sounds of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on May 17.

Featured Albums:

The National: I Am Easy to Find

Featured Songs: "Rylan," "Not In Kansas" and "Her Father in the Pool" Ducwrth: The Falling Man

Featured Song: "Nobody Falls" Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: Kingfish

Featured Song: "Outside of This Town" Carly Rae Jepsen: Dedicated

Featured Song: "No Drug Like Me" Megan Thee Stallion: Fever

Featured Song: "Simon Says" The Head and the Heart: Living Mirage

Featured Song: "See You Through My Eyes"

Other notable releases for May 17: Alex Lahey: Best of Luck Club; DJ Khaled: Father of Asahd; Injury Reserve: Injury Reserve; Josephine Wiggs: We Fall; Olden Yolk: Living Theater; Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain; Steel Pulse: Mass Manipulation; Tyler, The Creator: IGOR.