Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood talks about his classical music featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk, his love for the recorder and his composer heroes such as Steve Reich and Krzysztof Penderecki.

A Conversation With Jonny Greenwood, On Chaos And The Element Of Surprise

Listen · 45:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/721148701/724330665" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Guest DJs From All Songs Considered

Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On this edition of All Songs Considered, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood joins us to talk about two of his classical compositions we've just premiered on our Tiny Desk series. He also shares some of the music that's inspired him over the years by other artists and explains how he came to love such a rich and diverse tapestry of sounds.

Ensemble Signal Plays Jonny Greenwood: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR Music Playlists

Ensemble Signal Plays Jonny Greenwood: Tiny Desk Concert

It's tempting to see Jonny Greenwood as a two-sided artist – the Radiohead rock guitarist and the classical composer behind film scores like Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood. But Greenwood doesn't make a fuss about differentiating between the two. "Music is about surprising you," he says, "but in a satisfying way."

When Greenwood was a kid, he had an older brother and sister with good taste in music. He listened to New Order with his siblings in the morning before school. During school, there were also teachers with good taste who introduced him to towering figures of 20th century music such as the French composer Olivier Messiaen.

Greenwood wasn't planning on a career as a rock star or as a composer. But, as he told us in this conversation, these youthful musical discoveries were key to helping him develop his own tastes as one of today's most intriguing musicians. The self-effacing 47-year-old from Oxford, England erases boundaries between genres, creating surprising sounds with electronic and acoustic instruments.

Greenwood joined us from the BBC studios in Oxford. We talk about his new work performed at the Tiny Desk, his love for his first instrument (the recorder) and the music of other important artists in his life, everyone from Kid Creole and the Coconuts to Krzysztof Penderecki and Steve Reich.

Artists And Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for Movement (Collector's Edition)

New Order

  • Song: Everything's Gone Green
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Movement (Collector's Edition)
Album
Movement (Collector's Edition)
Artist
New Order
Released
1981

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie

Olivier Messiaen

  • Song: Introduction
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie
Album
Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie
Artist
Olivier Messiaen
Label
Hyperion

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima / Popcorn Superhet Receiver / Polymorphia / 48 Responses to Polymorphia

Krzysztof Penderecki

  • Song: Penderecki: Polymorphia
YouTube
Cover for There Will Be Blood

Jonny Greenwood

  • Song: Henry Plainview
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be Blood
Album
There Will Be Blood
Artist
Original Soundtrack
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2007

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Music for 18 Musicians

Steve Reich

  • Song: Music For 18 Musicians
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Music for 18 Musicians
Album
Music for 18 Musicians
Artist
Steve Reich
Label
ECM

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

