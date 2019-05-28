Accessibility links
Stream The Best New Songs Of The Week, From Rhye, Tōth Ari Roar And More : All Songs Considered This week's All Songs Considered features a gorgeous, solo piano instrumental from Rhye, Tiny Desk contest winner Quinn Christopherson's unique look at male privilege, psych-pop via Ari Roar and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Mix: Rhye, Quinn Christopherson, Tōth, Another Sky, Ari Roar, More

Listen · 42:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/727227766/727334852" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Mix: Rhye, Quinn Christopherson, Tōth, Another Sky, Ari Roar, More

Our Show

New Mix: Rhye, Quinn Christopherson, Tōth, Another Sky, Ari Roar, More

New Mix: Rhye, Quinn Christopherson, Tōth, Another Sky, Ari Roar, More

Listen · 42:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/727227766/727334852" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Clockwise from the top: Another Sky, Quinn Christopherson, cover art for Rhye's Spirit, Marika Hackman Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

Rhye has built its reputation on crooning, soft-focus love ballads. But on the band's latest release, Spirit, singer Mike Milosh offers something unexpected: a set of downcast, solo piano instrumentals. On this week's All Songs Considered we hear the stark and beautifully gloomy cut "Malibu Nights."

Also on the show: A powerful examination of male privilege from our Tiny Desk contest winner Quinn Christopherson; Tōth frontman Alex Toth attempts to recover from a heartbreaking loss with some simple advice: "Practice magic and seek professional help when necessary." Meanwhile, singer Ari Roar deals with his own demons by letting out his anger in breezy, psych-pop reflections.

That plus the idiosyncratic folk of Joanna Sternberg, a meditation on the ways we gaslight ourselves from Marika Hackman and an ode to the Millennial "generation's unique position of facing extinction" from the London-based band Another Sky.

Artists And Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for Best Behavior

Ari Roar

  • Song: Let Out
  • from Best Behavior

Dallas-based singer Ari Roar has a gift for crafting two-minute tunes that feel like a full meal. He surprise-released this softly sung collection of genial pop gems earlier this month on Bella Union.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Best Behavior
Album
Best Behavior
Artist
Ari Roar
Label
Bella Union

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for (Single)

Quinn Christopherson

  • Song: Erase Me
  • from (Single)

When host Bob Boilen called Quinn Christopherson to tell him he'd won this year's Tiny Desk contest, the singer from Anchorage, Alaska said "You've just made my entire life." This is the song and video he submitted to the contest — and won over our judges, including Lucy Dacus, Ledisi, and Jason Isbell — for its startling simplicity and stirring message.

YouTube
Cover for Spirit

Rhye

  • Song: Malibu Nights
  • from Spirit

Rhye singer Mike Milosh calls his latest album a "piano project." While he does croon on a handful of tracks, about half of the cuts are gorgeous, solo piano pieces like this one, "Malibu Nights." The closely recorded strings and mechanics of the piano recall the work of Nils Frahm. Spirit is out now on Loma Vista.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Spirit
Album
Spirit
Artist
Rhye
Label
Loma Vista
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary

Tōth

  • Song: When I Awoke
  • from Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary

Tōth is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and singer Alex Toth, best known for his work in the band Rubblebucket. Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary documents his split from longtime partner – and Rubblebucket collaborator – Annakalmia Traver, which Toth calls "the greatest loss" he'd known. The album is out now on Northern Spy Records.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary
Album
Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary
Artist
Tōth
Label
Northern Spy

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Then I Try Some More

Joanna Sternberg

  • Song: For You
  • from Then I Try Some More

New York-based singer Joanna Sternberg makes quirky, playful folk songs that recall The Moldy Peaches. This song, "For You," is about being in a relationship with a narcissist and recognizing the need to surround yourself only with people who reciprocate your love. Then I Try Some More is out July 12 on Team Love Records.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Then I Try Some More
Album
Then I Try Some More
Artist
Joanna Sternberg
Label
Team Love Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for (Single)

Another Sky

  • Song: The Cracks
  • from (Single)

Another Sky singer Catrin Vincent has a startling and alluring voice. She says this song was inspired by Leonard Cohen's "Anthem" and its idea that cracks are ways of letting light in. The single comes ahead of the band's new EP, Life Was Coming in Through the Blinds, due out June 14 on Missing Piece Records.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
(Single)
Album
(Single)
Artist
Another Sky
Label
Fiction
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Any Human Friend

Marika Hackman

  • Song: I'm Not Where You Are
  • from Any Human Friend

"I'd rather be asleep than interact with me," sings Marika Hackman in the opening to her song "I'm Not Where You Are," a synth-and-guitar rock ode to self-loathing and baffling human contact. Her new album, Any Human Friend, is due out Aug. 9 on Sub Pop.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Any Human Friend
Album
Any Human Friend
Artist
Marika Hackman
Label
Sub Pop

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist