New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On May 31

Our list of the best new albums out this week includes Kishi Bashi's moving remembrance of Japanese internment camps during World War II, a sometimes surreal but lucid dream from R&B singer Raveena, stark solo piano pieces from the electronic artist Eluvium, veteran of the U.K. grime scene Skepta and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Tom Huizenga, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on May 31.

Featured Albums

Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari

Featured Songs: "Penny Rabbit & Summer Bear" and "A Meal For Leaves" Raveena: Lucid

Featured Songs: "Stronger," "Nani's Interlude" and "Petal" Eluvium: Pianoworks

Featured Song: "Masquerade" Daniel Wohl: État

Featured Song: "Melt" Skepta: Ignorance Is Bliss

Featured Song: "No Sleep" Christelle Bofale: Swim Team

Featured Song: "Moving On, Getting On"

Other notable releases for May 31: Apex Manor: Heartbreak City; Denzel Curry: Zuu; Fujiya & Miyagi: Flashback; The Gotobeds: Debt Begins at 30; Lee Scratch Perry: Rainford; Pip Blom: Boat; Sinkane: Dépaysé; Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith: The Peyote Dance; Thomas Rhett: Center Point Road.

Stream The Music: