Watch Jack Antonoff Sing With Oscar The Grouch On 'Sesame Street' : All Songs Considered The Bleachers frontman joins Oscar the Grouch to perform "I Love Trash" with some of the grungiest Muppets around.

All Songs Considered

NPR logo Jack Antonoff Visits 'Sesame Street,' Loves Trash

Jack Antonoff Visits 'Sesame Street,' Loves Trash

It's Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, which is giving the long-running children's TV show countless extra opportunities to interact with the pop-culture world at large. For example, the gang — Big Bird, Grover, Elmo and many others — recently visited a small desk you may have heard of, for a concert you'll no doubt love just as soon as a certain public media organization is able to share it with you.

But first, you can watch Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff join Oscar the Grouch for an epic, garbage-strewn rendition of "I Love Trash," in which the two frolic in filth en route to the one of the greatest exclamations the world has ever known: "Scram!"

All Songs Considered

