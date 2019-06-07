Accessibility links
Stream The Best Albums Out June 7 : All Songs Considered Our shortlist for the best new albums out on June 7 includes the roots-rock duo Ida Mae, new gospel from disco legend Gloria Gaynor, the ruminative rock of Palehound, Santana, Stef Chura and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 7

Listen · 26:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730407651/730535910" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 7

New Music Friday

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 7

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 7

Listen · 26:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730407651/730535910" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The English roots-rock and folk duo Ida Mae. Their debut full-length Chasing Lights is on our short list of the best new albums out on June 7. Dean Chalkey/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Dean Chalkey/Courtesy of the artist

Our shortlist for the best new albums out this week includes the roots-rock duo Ida Mae, a stirring gospel record from disco legend Gloria Gaynor, the ruminative rock of Palehound, an ode to the African diaspora from Santana, a collaboration between Stef Chura and Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Felix Contreras, Marissa Lorusso and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best releases of June 7.

Featured Albums:

  1. Ida Mae: Chasing Light
    Featured Songs: "Reaching" and "Boom Boom Boom"
  2. Jamie Cullum: Taller
    Featured Song: "Taller"
  3. Gloria Gaynor: Testimony
    Featured Song: "Back on Top"
  4. Santana: Africa Speaks
    Featured Song: "Batonga"
  5. Jake Xerxes Fussell: Out of Sight
    Featured Song: "Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues"
  6. Jon Mueller: Canto
    Featured Song: "Oil"
  7. Palehound: Black Friday
    Featured Song: "Worthy"
  8. Stef Chura: Midnight
    Featured Songs: "Sincerely Yours" and "Sweet, Sweet Midnight"

Other notable releases for June 7: Aurora: A Different Kind of Human; Avicii: Tim; Bob Dylan: The Rolling Thunder Review - The 1975 Live Recordings; Cave In: Final Transmission; Dylan Leblanc: Renegade; Earthen Sea: Grass and Trees; Future: Save Me; Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins; Neil Young: Tuscaloosa; Perry Farrell: Kind Heaven; Rickie Lee Jones: KICKS; Silversun Pickups: Widow's Weeds; Yeasayer: Erotic Returns; Tim Heidecker: What the Brokenhearted Do.

Up First logo

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.

The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes

Friday, June 7th, 2019

Listen · 13:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730564544/730570155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist