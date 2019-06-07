New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 7

Our shortlist for the best new albums out this week includes the roots-rock duo Ida Mae, a stirring gospel record from disco legend Gloria Gaynor, the ruminative rock of Palehound, an ode to the African diaspora from Santana, a collaboration between Stef Chura and Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Felix Contreras, Marissa Lorusso and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best releases of June 7.

Featured Albums:

Ida Mae: Chasing Light

Featured Songs: "Reaching" and "Boom Boom Boom" Jamie Cullum: Taller

Featured Song: "Taller" Gloria Gaynor: Testimony

Featured Song: "Back on Top" Santana: Africa Speaks

Featured Song: "Batonga" Jake Xerxes Fussell: Out of Sight

Featured Song: "Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues" Jon Mueller: Canto

Featured Song: "Oil" Palehound: Black Friday

Featured Song: "Worthy" Stef Chura: Midnight

Featured Songs: "Sincerely Yours" and "Sweet, Sweet Midnight"

Other notable releases for June 7: Aurora: A Different Kind of Human; Avicii: Tim; Bob Dylan: The Rolling Thunder Review - The 1975 Live Recordings; Cave In: Final Transmission; Dylan Leblanc: Renegade; Earthen Sea: Grass and Trees; Future: Save Me; Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins; Neil Young: Tuscaloosa; Perry Farrell: Kind Heaven; Rickie Lee Jones: KICKS; Silversun Pickups: Widow's Weeds; Yeasayer: Erotic Returns; Tim Heidecker: What the Brokenhearted Do.