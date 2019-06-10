Accessibility links
Tell us your favorite new artist of the year so far. We'll share the top ten picks, along with some of our own favorites, on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

NPR logo Poll: Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2019 (So Far)?

Billie Eilish, performing live here at Coachella, released her debut full-length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go on March 29. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella hide caption

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

The midyear point is a good time to pause and take stock of all the great new music that's come out, which usually includes releases from a whole bunch of new and emerging artists. We'd like to know who your favorite new band or musician is in 2019, so far. We'll define a "new artist" as someone who released their debut, full-length album in the first half of the year. (If they don't yet have a full-length, their first EP or single will do.)

Use the form below to tell us your pick. We'll share the top ten vote-getters, along with a few of our own favorites, on the June 18 episode of All Songs Considered.

