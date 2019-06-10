Poll: Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2019 (So Far)?
The midyear point is a good time to pause and take stock of all the great new music that's come out, which usually includes releases from a whole bunch of new and emerging artists. We'd like to know who your favorite new band or musician is in 2019, so far. We'll define a "new artist" as someone who released their debut, full-length album in the first half of the year. (If they don't yet have a full-length, their first EP or single will do.)
Use the form below to tell us your pick. We'll share the top ten vote-getters, along with a few of our own favorites, on the June 18 episode of All Songs Considered.
