Accessibility links
Stream The Best New Albums Out On June 14, Including Goldlink, Bruce Springsteen, More : All Songs Considered Our list of the week's best new albums includes Bruce Springsteen's wistful ode to orchestral pop, the rock artistry of Baroness, DMV rapper Goldlink, the spoken-word artist Kate Tempest and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out June 14

Listen · 30:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/732602085/732609401" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out June 14

New Music Friday

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out June 14

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out June 14

Listen · 30:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/732602085/732609401" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The rapper Goldlink. His new album, Diaspora, is on our shortlist for the best new releases of the week. Joyce Ng/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Joyce Ng/Courtesy of the artist

It's a packed release week, starting with Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen's lush and loving ode to mid-'60s orchestral pop. The metal band Baroness ventures into prog-rock territory with its most ambitiously artful release to date, while British spoken word artist Kate Tempest takes listeners on a head-spinning journey into the heart of modern anxiety. All of those, plus the most joyful album to date from Bill Callahan, DMV rapper Goldink and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Lauren Onkey, Sidney Madden, Stephen Thompson and Tom Huizenga as they share their picks for the best albums dropping on June 14.

Featured Albums:

Madonna Introduces 'Madame X': 'Honesty Is A Commodity Right Now'

Music Interviews

Madonna Introduces 'Madame X': 'Honesty Is A Commodity Right Now'

  1. Baroness: Gold & Grey
    Featured Songs: "Borderline" and "Sevens"
  2. Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars
    Featured Song: "The Wayfarer"
  3. Kate Tempest: The Books of Traps and Lessons
    Featured Song: "Keep Moving Don't Move"
  4. Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
    Featured Song: "What Comes After Certainty"
  5. Calexico + Iron & Wine: Years to Burn
    Featured Songs: "Father Mountain" and "Outside El Paso"
  6. House and Land: Across the Field
    Featured Song: "Two Sisters"
  7. John Luther Adams: Become Desert
    Featured Song: "Become Desert"
  8. Goldlink: Disaspora
    Featured Song: "Yard"

Other notable releases for June 14: Another Sky: Life Was Coming in Through the Blinds; Bad Books: III; Cigarette: Light Blues; Dressy Bessy: Fast Faster Disaster; Julia Shapiro: Perfect Version; Kaleidoscope: After the Futures; Keb' Mo': Oklahoma; Luxury: Trophies; Madonna: Madame X.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist