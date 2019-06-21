Accessibility links
New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums For June 21 : All Songs Considered It's another packed release week; Lil Nas X's debut EP is finally here, along with a posthumous release from Prince, a solo album from producer Mark Ronson, the return of The Raconteurs and more.

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums For June 21

The 20-year old Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X has been riding a major hype wave since his self-released single "Old Town Road" blew up the Internet and multiple music charts. (It's in its eleventh week on top of Billboard's Hot 100). Now he's on Columbia Records and his debut EP has finally dropped. Is he a one-hit wonder or does he have more surprises for his fans? On this week's New Music Friday, we dig into Lil Nas X's 7, as well as a posthumous collection of previously unreleased Prince tracks, a features-heavy solo album from producer, DJ and hit-maker Mark Ronson, the first new album in more than a decade from The Raconteurs and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the week's best new releases.

Featured Albums:

  1. Black Pumas: Black Pumas
    Featured Song: "Black Moon Rising"
  2. Bedouine: Bird Songs of a Killjoy
    Featured Song: "Sunshine Sometimes"
  3. The Raconteurs: Help Us Stranger
    Featured Song: "Don't Bother Me"
  4. Prince: Originals
    Featured Song: "The Glamorous Life"
  5. Hatchie: Keepsake
    Featured Song: "Unwanted Guest"
  6. Mark Ronson: Late Night Feelings
    Featured Song: "Truth"
  7. Lil Nas X: 7
    Featured Songs: "Rodeo," "F9mily (You & Me)" and "Bring U Down"

Other notable releases for June 21: Blick Bassy: 1958; Black Midi: Schlagenheim; Cassius: Dreems; Black Midi: Schlagenheim; Buddy and Judy Miller: Breakdown on 20th Avenue South; Fruit Bats: Gold Past Life; Gucci Mane: Delusions of Grandeur; Hot Chip: A Bath Full of Ecstasy; Mannequin Pussy: Patience; Pell: Gravity; Titus Andronicus: An Obelisk; Willie Nelson: Ride Me Back Home.

