Hobo Johnson Raps A 'Typical Story' For All Of The Misfits

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, the comical rap-rock group from Sacramento — and former Tiny Desk Contest contender — is back with a completely unhinged pool party for all the misfits who never get invited. In a new video, for a song they're calling "Typical Story," frontman Frank Lopes Jr. finds himself at a Los Angeles mansion, where hideous monsters, a bejeweled king, body builders and other offbeat guests dance and thrash to his wildly improbable tale.

"It's a typical story where the bassist kills the singer," says Lopes. "The guitarist and the drummer find that they're in love with each other. It's the story of the kid who clearly won't know what to say when the love of his life starts to calmly walk away."

Later, on the ridiculously catchy group chorus, he confesses, "Hey, hey I don't think I know much / But I know I couldn't take a good punch / So if you feel like I've been talking a lot / Just tell me to shut up and I will proudly shut the f*** up!"

This is Hobo Johnson's first new song since his self-released, 2017 album The Rise of Hobo Johnson. He's since signed with Warner Records. The band's Tiny Desk contest entry has been viewed nearly 15-million times.