Stream The Best New Albums Of The Week: Thom Yorke, The Black Keys, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, More : All Songs Considered Our list for this week's best new albums includes a solo release from Thom Yorke, the return of garage rock stalwarts They Black Keys, a new project from Freddie Gibbs and Madlib and more.

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 28

Rapper Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. Their latest project, Bandana is on our short list of the best albums out on June 28. Nick Walker/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Nick Walker/Courtesy of the artist

After giving us a series of baffling ads in the London Tube and the back pages of the Dallas Observer, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke finally released his third solo album, ANIMA, on Thursday — meaning you won't have to listen to "Not The News" on speakerphone anymore. On this week's New Music Friday, we dive into Yorke's vivid dreamscape and its accompanying film, as well as The Black Keys' electrifying Let's Rock (their first record in five years), Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's fresh collab Bandana and more. NPR Music's Ann Powers, Bobby Carter, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best albums out on June 28.

Featured Albums:

  1. The Black Keys: Let's Rock
    Featured Song: "Lo/Hi"
  2. Gena Rose Bruce: Can't Make You Love Me
    Featured Songs: "The Way You Make Love" and "I Don't Think I'll Get Over You"
  3. Thom Yorke: ANIMA
    Featured Songs: "Twist" and "Dawn Chorus"
  4. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Bandana
    Featured Song: "Giannis"
  5. Runaway June: Blue Roses
    Featured Song: "Head Over Heels"
  6. Chris Staples: Holy Moly
    Featured Song: "Halfway Over"
  7. Daughter of Swords: Dawnbreaker
    Featured Song: "Gem"
  8. Dizzy Fae: NO GMO
    Featured Song: "Altar"

Other notable releases for June 28: The Appleseed Cast: The Fleeing Light of Impermanence; B52s: Cosmic Thing (30th Anniversary Edition); Erin Durant: Islands; Foy Vance: From Muscle Shoals; Ingrid Michaelson: Stranger Songs; Outer Spaces: Gazing Globe; The Small Glories: Assiniboine & The Red.

