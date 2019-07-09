New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More
To be clear, sad songs make up the majority of this week's All Songs Considered. So, if you have a love for the type of music you might hear from Julien Baker or Japanese Breakfast, we have five new artists to add to your playlist, including a 19-year-old singer from Belgium who goes by the name Asia; The artist known as Dolly Valentine asks, "Do you know where you want to go?" And there are more beautiful but crushing tunes brought to you by "the dream team" (NPR's Lyndsey McKenna and Marissa Lorusso).
But before we head down the sad road I'll kick off the show on a high note with new music from the three sisters known as Joseph and a song that encourages everyone to fight for what they believe and never give up.
Songs Featured On This Episode
Joseph
- Song: Fighter
- from Good Luck, Kid
"Fighter," the lead single from Joseph's Good Luck, Kid, was inspired by real-life drama when the sister act nearly broke up. But "Fighter" isn't about fighting with each other but rather, in the words of band member Natalie Schepman, "for each other." Good Luck, Kid is out Sep. 13 on ATO Records.
Long Beard
- Song: Sweetheart
- from Means to Me
If a long beard can be a sign of old age, Long Beard the artist signals youth. Shoegaze guitars and supple melodies give "Sweetheart" the vulnerable, heartfelt yearning of young love. Means To Me is out Sep. 13 on Double Double Whammy.
Strange Ranger
- Song: Message to You
- from Remembering the Rockets
Strange Ranger loves smooth pads and keys that give way to distortion-heavy bass and guitars. "Message To You" fuses west coast alternative rock with sounds from the '90s indie scene. Remembering the Rockets is out July 26 on Tiny Engines.
Asia
- Song: Church
- from Choked Up
Don't let her name fool you – Asia hails from Brussels, Belgium. "Church," the opening cut from her EP Choked Up, is a soft, misty reflection on loneliness and faith. Choked Up is out now.
Bad Heaven Ltd.
- Song: bed
- from strength
Inspired by the struggle of mental illness, "bed," from Bad Heaven Ltd.'s upcoming album strength, is about the hope and faith that things will get better – only for everything to come crashing down. Strength is out Aug. 2.
Dolly Valentine
- Song: Michigan, 1997 (feat. Field Medic)
- from Michigan, 1997 (Single)
Dolly Valentine is the solo project of Leslie Schott, a singer known to some for her work in the surreal dream pop duo Holy Golden. Her first single as Dolly Valentine is "Michigan, 1997," a dreamy reminder that it's okay to live with uncertainty. It was produced by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties and features the artist known as Field Medic.