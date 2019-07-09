Accessibility links
New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More : All Songs Considered Full disclosure: Sad songs make up most of this week's All Songs Considered. But fans of Julien Baker or Japanese Breakfast will love the five new artists we share on this episode.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More

Listen · 36:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/738470506/739557312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More

Our Show

New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More

New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More

Listen · 36:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/738470506/739557312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Clockwise from upper left: Joseph, Asia, Bad Heaven Ltd., Strange Ranger, Long Beard Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

To be clear, sad songs make up the majority of this week's All Songs Considered. So, if you have a love for the type of music you might hear from Julien Baker or Japanese Breakfast, we have five new artists to add to your playlist, including a 19-year-old singer from Belgium who goes by the name Asia; The artist known as Dolly Valentine asks, "Do you know where you want to go?" And there are more beautiful but crushing tunes brought to you by "the dream team" (NPR's Lyndsey McKenna and Marissa Lorusso).

But before we head down the sad road I'll kick off the show on a high note with new music from the three sisters known as Joseph and a song that encourages everyone to fight for what they believe and never give up.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for Good Luck, Kid

Joseph

  • Song: Fighter
  • from Good Luck, Kid

"Fighter," the lead single from Joseph's Good Luck, Kid, was inspired by real-life drama when the sister act nearly broke up. But "Fighter" isn't about fighting with each other but rather, in the words of band member Natalie Schepman, "for each other." Good Luck, Kid is out Sep. 13 on ATO Records.

YouTube
Cover for Means to Me

Long Beard

  • Song: Sweetheart
  • from Means to Me

If a long beard can be a sign of old age, Long Beard the artist signals youth. Shoegaze guitars and supple melodies give "Sweetheart" the vulnerable, heartfelt yearning of young love. Means To Me is out Sep. 13 on Double Double Whammy.

YouTube
Cover for Remembering the Rockets

Strange Ranger

  • Song: Message to You
  • from Remembering the Rockets

Strange Ranger loves smooth pads and keys that give way to distortion-heavy bass and guitars. "Message To You" fuses west coast alternative rock with sounds from the '90s indie scene. Remembering the Rockets is out July 26 on Tiny Engines.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Remembering the Rockets
Album
Remembering the Rockets
Artist
Strange Ranger
Label
Tiny Engines
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Choked Up

Asia

  • Song: Church
  • from Choked Up

Don't let her name fool you – Asia hails from Brussels, Belgium. "Church," the opening cut from her EP Choked Up, is a soft, misty reflection on loneliness and faith. Choked Up is out now.

YouTube
Cover for strength

Bad Heaven Ltd.

  • Song: bed
  • from strength

Inspired by the struggle of mental illness, "bed," from Bad Heaven Ltd.'s upcoming album strength, is about the hope and faith that things will get better – only for everything to come crashing down. Strength is out Aug. 2.

YouTube
Cover for Michigan, 1997 (Single)

Dolly Valentine

  • Song: Michigan, 1997 (feat. Field Medic)
  • from Michigan, 1997 (Single)

Dolly Valentine is the solo project of Leslie Schott, a singer known to some for her work in the surreal dream pop duo Holy Golden. Her first single as Dolly Valentine is "Michigan, 1997," a dreamy reminder that it's okay to live with uncertainty. It was produced by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties and features the artist known as Field Medic.

YouTube

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist