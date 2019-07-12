New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums For July 12

It's been eight years since Ed Sheeran released his 2011, career-launching EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project. Now his No. 6 Collaborations Project has arrived and it's a features-heavy flex that shows the singer can pretty much work with anyone, from the country rock of Chris Stapleton to Eminem, 50 Cent and Skrillex. We give a listen on this week's New Music Friday along with K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T.'s followup to his 2010 mixtape K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE, Blood Orange's heavenly Angel's Pulse the return of Imperial Teen, K.Flay's middle finger to sadness and more. NPR Music's Sidney Madden, Ann Powers, and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best albums out on July 12.

Featured Albums:

Imperial Teen: Now We Are Timeless

Featured Song: "Ha" Mal Blum: Pity Boy

Featured Song: "Not My Job" Africa Express: EGOLI

Featured Song: "Taranau" Big K.R.I.T.: K.R.I.T. IZ HERE

Featured Song: "Prove It" (feat. J. Cole) Ed Sheeran: No. 6 Collaborations Project

Featured Songs: "Blow" and "Beautiful People" Blood Orange: Angel's Pulse

Featured Song: "Happiness" Various: Tiny Changes: A Celebration of the Midnight Organ Fight

Featured Song: "Who'd You Kill Now?" K.Flay: Solutions

Featured Song: "This Baby Don't Cry"

Other notable releases for July 12: Bleached - Don't You Think You've Had Enough?; The Dolly Rots - Daydream Explosion; Félicia Atkinson - The Flower and the Vessel (released 7/5); Jesca Hoop - Stone Child (released 7/5); Kyle Craft - Showboat Honey; METZ - Automat; Sigur Rós - Ágætis byrjun: A Good Beginning; Tycho - Weather.