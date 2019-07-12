Accessibility links
This week's edition of New Music Friday includes a features-heavy flex from Ed Sheeran, new efforts from Big K.R.I.T and Blood Orange, the return of Imperial Teen, K.Flay and more.

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums For July 12

Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. His latest project K.R.I.T. IZ HERE is on our shortlist of the best albums out on July 12.

It's been eight years since Ed Sheeran released his 2011, career-launching EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project. Now his No. 6 Collaborations Project has arrived and it's a features-heavy flex that shows the singer can pretty much work with anyone, from the country rock of Chris Stapleton to Eminem, 50 Cent and Skrillex. We give a listen on this week's New Music Friday along with K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T.'s followup to his 2010 mixtape K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE, Blood Orange's heavenly Angel's Pulse the return of Imperial Teen, K.Flay's middle finger to sadness and more. NPR Music's Sidney Madden, Ann Powers, and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best albums out on July 12.

Featured Albums:

  1. Imperial Teen: Now We Are Timeless
    Featured Song: "Ha"
  2. Mal Blum: Pity Boy
    Featured Song: "Not My Job"
  3. Africa Express: EGOLI
    Featured Song: "Taranau"
  4. Big K.R.I.T.: K.R.I.T. IZ HERE
    Featured Song: "Prove It" (feat. J. Cole)
  5. Ed Sheeran: No. 6 Collaborations Project
    Featured Songs: "Blow" and "Beautiful People"
  6. Blood Orange: Angel's Pulse
    Featured Song: "Happiness"
  7. Various: Tiny Changes: A Celebration of the Midnight Organ Fight
    Featured Song: "Who'd You Kill Now?"
  8. K.Flay: Solutions
    Featured Song: "This Baby Don't Cry"

Other notable releases for July 12: Bleached - Don't You Think You've Had Enough?; The Dolly Rots - Daydream Explosion; Félicia Atkinson - The Flower and the Vessel (released 7/5); Jesca Hoop - Stone Child (released 7/5); Kyle Craft - Showboat Honey; METZ - Automat; Sigur Rós - Ágætis byrjun: A Good Beginning; Tycho - Weather.

