Stream The Best New Songs Of The Week From Bon Iver, Brian Eno, Wilco, Khruangbin And More : All Songs Considered This week's essential new mix includes defiant joy from Wilco, the atmospherics of Brian Eno, new discoveries from Erin Durant and Pearla, a side-project for Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn and more.

New Mix: Bon Iver, Brian Eno, Wilco, Khruangbin And More

Clockwise from upper left: Wilco, Pearla, Erin Durant, Bon Iver, Khruangbin, Brian Eno

Courtesy of the artists

I'm all alone in the studio.

I had so many new songs to share; I didn't want to split the show with a co-host.

I have some thrilling discoveries, but I begin the show with an artist we've been covering all these 20-plus years of All Songs Considered: Wilco. The band has a new album coming called Ode to Joy, and I play the first single from that record, a song that Jeff Tweedy says is a reminder "to act with more love and courage and less outrage and anesthetized fear."

There are some discoveries I'm thrilled to play, including an artist known as Pearla who makes music worth getting lost in. You'll also hear Erin Durant, whose music mixes mountain dulcimer and the electronics of TV On The Radio's Kyp Malone with Erin's lulling voice.

Brian Eno's 'Apollo' Makes The Music Of Our Spheres

Music Features

Brian Eno's 'Apollo' Makes The Music Of Our Spheres

Then there's these surprises: Khruangbin reimagines their 2018 album Con Todo El Mundo as a dub album! And Brian Eno, along with Roger Eno and Daniel Lanois, expand on their decades-old project Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks with 11 new tracks.

And for lovers of Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, I play something from his new project Rosenau & Sanborn which mixes modular synths and guitar loops into a new world of sound. It's a project that was birthed at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claire Festival, and in that spirit we play a new song from Bon Iver from the upcoming album i,i.

Cover for Ode to Joy

Wilco

  • Song: Love is Everywhere (Beware)

Wilco is back with the band's just-announced album Ode to Joy and this new song, "Love is Everywhere (Beware)." Regarding the song, Jeff Tweedy says "Love conquers all but not when it's used as a sedative... this song is a reminder to myself to act with more love and courage and less outrage and anesthetized fear." Ode to Joy is out Oct. 4 on dBpm Records.

Cover for Quilting & Other Activities

Daydream

Pearla

  • Song: Daydream

Pearla is the name of Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Nicole Rodriguez's solo project. "Daydream," a cut from her debut EP Quilting & Other Activities, is an ethereal dip into Rodriguez's reveries.

Cover for Hasta el Cielo

Khruangbin

  • Song: Mary Always

For Hasta El Cielo, Austin-based psych trio Khruangbin has reimagined last year's Con Todo El Mundo as a dub record. Produced by Jamaican producer Scientist, "Mary Always" is a bass-heavy, echo-laden take on Con Todo El Mundo's "Maria También" that never sacrifices the original's psychedelic spaceyness. Hasta El Cielo is out now on Dead Oceans.

Cover for Islands

Rising Sun

Erin Durant

  • Song: Rising Sun

To call "Rising Sun," eclectic would be an understatement. Erin Durant plays mountain dulcimer and gives a lovely vocal performance; modular synths from TV On The Radio's Kyp Malone, drones and a jazz band weave their way in and out of the mix. The iconic line, "There is a house in New Orleans" pops up at the beginning of each chorus. Despite its disparate elements, though, it gels beautifully. Islands is out now on Keeled Scales.

Cover for Bluebird

Saturday

Rosenau & Sanborn

  • Song: Saturday

Chris Rosenau (Collections of Colonies of Bees) and Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso) are longtime collaborators, but their new record Bluebird is the first to be released jointly under their names. In the instrumental track "Saturday," the duo's synths buzz and bounce around like the cogs in a whirring machine. Bluebird is out July 23 on Psychic Hotline.

Cover for i,i

Bon Iver

  • Song: Jelmore

After teasing us with two new singles last month (and releasing a very self-aware, Pure Michigan-esque movie trailer), Bon Iver finally announced an upcoming album. "Jelmore" fuses twitchy, hesitant electronics with impassioned vocals from frontman Justin Vernon, making for a curiously soothing – yet unsettling – two-and-a-half-minutes. i,i is out Aug. 30 on Jagjaguwar.

Cover for Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition

The End Of A Thin Cord

Brian Eno

  • Song: The End of a Thin Cord

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Brian Eno decided to revisit his collaborative soundtrack with Roger Eno and Daniel Lanois for the 1983 documentary about the moon landing, For All Mankind. There are 11 new tracks on this remastered release. One of those new tracks, "The End Of A Thin Cord," is a swirling, hypnotic constellation of harmonies grounded by static white noise. The extended edition of Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks is out July 19 on UMC.

