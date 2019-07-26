Accessibility links
Stream The Best New Albums Of The Week From Spoon, Burna Boy, YBN Cordae, Cuco And More : All Songs Considered Our list of the week's best albums includes Cuco's highly anticipated Para Mí, a Spoon greatest hits compilation, rapper YBN Cordae's debut LP, devotional music from Nusrat Fateh Ali Kahn, and more.

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out July 26

Spoon is back — with a greatest hits album. Leading off this week's New Music Friday, Everything Hits At Once is a band-curated alternative to algorithm-manufactured playlists, with a stellar new track ("No Bullets Spent') thrown in. Also included on this week's shortlist are Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy's African Giant, a mind-blowing live recording of the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 1985 performance at WOMAD, YBN Cordae's sometimes nostalgic — but always playful — The Lost Boy, and more. NPR's Sidney Madden, Stephen Thompson and Anastasia Tsioulcas join host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best new albums out on July 26.

Featured Albums:

Cuco Is The Cariño Of Young Latinos Who Keep Dreaming

Alt.Latino

Cuco Is The Cariño Of Young Latinos Who Keep Dreaming

  1. Spoon: Everything Hits At Once
    Featured Song: "No Bullets Spent"
  2. YBN Cordae: The Lost Boy
    Featured Song: "Thanksgiving"
  3. Burna Boy: African Giant
    Featured Song: "Show and Tell"
  4. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Live at WOMAD, 1985
    Featured Song: "Allah Hu"
  5. Mikey Erg: Waxbuilt Castles
    Featured Songs: "Clueless Or Cruel?"
  6. Florist: Emily Alone
    Featured Song: "Celebration"
  7. Cuco: Para Mí
    Featured Song: "Keeping Tabs"

Other notable releases for July 26: Bill Ryder-Jones - Yawny Yawn; BJ the Chicago Kid - 1123; Of Monsters and Men - Fever Dream; Strange Ranger - Remembering the Rockets; Violent Femmes - Hotel Last Resort; Various: Original Broadway cast recording of Hadestown.

