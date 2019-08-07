Accessibility links
Playlist: Carly Rae Jepsen's Living Room Dance Party : All Songs Considered The pop singer offers a roséwave playlist for a chill summertime: "Some sad, but mostly happy and all epic artists."

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo Playlist: Carly Rae Jepsen's Living Room Dance Party

NPR Music Playlists

Playlist: Carly Rae Jepsen's Living Room Dance Party

Enlarge this image

Carly Rae Jepsen's chill summertime playlist features Fleetwood Mac, Robyn and Rosalía. Markus & Koala/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Markus & Koala/Courtesy of the artist

Carly Rae Jepsen's chill summertime playlist features Fleetwood Mac, Robyn and Rosalía.

Markus & Koala/Courtesy of the artist

Editor's note: How could we not ask Carly Rae Jepsenqueen of memes, feeler of the deepest feels, songwriter of bops — to make us a summer playlist? She is, after all, one of our patron saints of roséwave, the seasonally-appropriate soundtrack meant to encompass the full spectrum of summertime living.

Roséwave: 102 Songs To Juice Up Your Summer

All Songs Considered

Roséwave: 102 Songs To Juice Up Your Summer

This is a bit of an odd shuffle of songs because that's how I listen to music. Old and new and everything in-between. These songs remind me of my kinda chill summertime, though. Some sad, but mostly happy and all epic artists. These are artists worth digging into more if you don't know 'em yet. I think I'll title it, "Living room dance party at mine?" Thanks for listening; go drink the rosé and enjoy!

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist