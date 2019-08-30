New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Aug. 30

After trickling out singles for more than a year, singer Lana Del Rey has finally dropped her sixth full-length studio album with the oddly comical title, Norman F****** Rockwell. On this week's New Music Friday, we dig into this expansive mix of slow-burning ballads and sometimes strange but profound, odyssey-length adventures.

Also, on the show: The artist known as Boy Scouts releases an album of love and empathy for her Anti Records debut; Black Belt Eagle Scout celebrates the power of friendship on a full-length that comes less than a year after her previous album; and The Boston emo band Somos has a new album just weeks after the band's guitarist, Phil Haggerty, tragically passed away at the age of 28. All those, plus Sheryl Crow's features-heavy (and reportedly final) album, the Australian singer G Flip and more. NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best new albums out Aug. 30.

Featured Albums:

G Flip - About Us

Featured Song: "Drink Too Much" Boy Scouts - Free Company

Featured Song: "Expiration Date" Black Belt Eagle Scout - At The Party With My Brown Friends

Featured Song: "I Said I Wouldn't Write This Song" Lana Del Rey - Norman F****** Rockwell

Featured Songs: "Happiness Is A Butterfly" and "Cinnamon Girl" Close Talker - How Do We Stay Here

Featured Song: "Wait" Somos - Prison On A Hill

Featured Song: "Absent And Lost" Sheryl Crow: Threads

Featured Song: "Wouldn't Want To Be Like You"

Other Notable Releases For Aug. 30: Bon Iver - i.i (physical release); Common - Let Love; The Futureheads - Powers; Joan Shelley - Like The River Loves The Sea; Pharmakon - Devour; Tool - Fear Inoculum; Trisha Yearwood - Every Girl; Whitney - Forever Turned Around.