New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Aug. 30

Our shortlist for the week's best new albums includes Lana Del Rey's odyssey-length adventure Norman F****** Rockwell, Sheryl Crow's final album, Threads, new Black Belt Eagle Scout and more.

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Aug. 30

Listen · 29:38
New Music Friday

Listen · 29:38
Lana Del Rey. Her latest release, Norman F****** Rockwell, is on our shortlist for the best new albums out on Aug. 30.

After trickling out singles for more than a year, singer Lana Del Rey has finally dropped her sixth full-length studio album with the oddly comical title, Norman F****** Rockwell. On this week's New Music Friday, we dig into this expansive mix of slow-burning ballads and sometimes strange but profound, odyssey-length adventures.

Sheryl Crow Says 'Threads' Is Her Last Album. And She's OK With That

Music Interviews

Sheryl Crow Says 'Threads' Is Her Last Album. And She's OK With That

Also, on the show: The artist known as Boy Scouts releases an album of love and empathy for her Anti Records debut; Black Belt Eagle Scout celebrates the power of friendship on a full-length that comes less than a year after her previous album; and The Boston emo band Somos has a new album just weeks after the band's guitarist, Phil Haggerty, tragically passed away at the age of 28. All those, plus Sheryl Crow's features-heavy (and reportedly final) album, the Australian singer G Flip and more. NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best new albums out Aug. 30.

Featured Albums:

  1. G Flip - About Us
    Featured Song: "Drink Too Much"
  2. Boy Scouts - Free Company
    Featured Song: "Expiration Date"
  3. Black Belt Eagle Scout - At The Party With My Brown Friends
    Featured Song: "I Said I Wouldn't Write This Song"
  4. Lana Del Rey - Norman F****** Rockwell
    Featured Songs: "Happiness Is A Butterfly" and "Cinnamon Girl"
  5. Close Talker - How Do We Stay Here
    Featured Song: "Wait"
  6. Somos - Prison On A Hill
    Featured Song: "Absent And Lost"
  7. Sheryl Crow: Threads
    Featured Song: "Wouldn't Want To Be Like You"

Other Notable Releases For Aug. 30: Bon Iver - i.i (physical release); Common - Let Love; The Futureheads - Powers; Joan Shelley - Like The River Loves The Sea; Pharmakon - Devour; Tool - Fear Inoculum; Trisha Yearwood - Every Girl; Whitney - Forever Turned Around.

