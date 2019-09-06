Accessibility links
New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out Sep. 6

A lot of the albums out this week deal with self-discovery and deep reflection on the nature of being human. The members of MUNA look at aging and personal growth on their latest, Saves the World; Lower Dens weighs the madness of a country driven by competition; and the country super group The Highwomen releases its highly anticipated, self-titled album, one that celebrates the power of women while pushing back on the unwritten rules that have allowed men to dominate country radio for so long. All those plus new a stunning new record from British R&B singer Mahalia, the latest from Frankie Cosmos, a tale about a vampire biker gang from Bat for Lashes and more. NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson, along with WBGO's Nate Chinen, join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best new albums out on Sep. 6.

Featured Albums:

  1. MUNA — Saves the World
    Featured Song: "Good News (Ya-Ya Song)"
  2. Tinariwen — Amadjar
    Featured Song: "Madjam Mahilkamen:
  3. Lower Dens — The Competition
    Featured Song: "I Drive"
  4. Frankie Cosmos — Close it Quietly
    Featured Song: "So Blue"
  5. The Highwomen — The Highwomen
    Featured Songs: "If She Ever Leaves Me" and "Redesigning Women"
  6. Mahalia — Love and Compromise
    Featured Song: "Hide Out"
  7. Daymé Arocena — Sonocardiogram
    Featured Song: "Para El Amor - Cantar"
  8. Bat For Lashes — Lost Girls
    Featured Song: "The Hunger"

Other Notable Releases For Sep. 6: Adam Green — Engine of Paradise; Alessia Cara — This Summer (EP); Chrissie Hynde — Valve Bone Woe; Crystal Gayle — You Don't Know Me; Death Cab For Cutie — The Blue EP; Ghostface Killah — Ghostface Killahs; Iggy Pop — Free; Kindness — Something Like War; Miles Davis — Rubberband

