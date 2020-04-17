Join NPR Music's Listening Party For Fiona Apple's 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters' Our party starts at 3 p.m. ET

Today at 3 p.m. ET, we will host a listening party for Fiona Apple's remarkable Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Join the chat room as NPR Music's Ann Powers, Marissa Lorusso and I take your questions about Apple's first album in eight years. We also just want you to shout your love and thoughts! Let's listen together.

Fiona Apple doesn't release albums often, but each one is expertly crafted and deeply felt. The singer, songwriter and pianist's first release, 1996's Tidal, came out when she was 18; it won her a Grammy Award and established her as a singular voice with razor-sharp insights. Fetch the Bolt Cutters was recorded with a small band in Apple's home studio and is her most adventurous release to date.