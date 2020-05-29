Stream Over 100 Shows From The 9:30 Club

For nearly a dozen years, from 2005-2017, NPR Music streamed live concerts from the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. out onto the Internet. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the club's opening on May 31, 1980, we've put together a handy guide to all those shows with links to the original audio — and in the later years, video.

Our first show was with Bright Eyes — at the time the band with Conor Oberst had just released two extraordinary records, Digital Ash in a Digital Urn and I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning. Bands that played the early days of our live webcast series included Sleater-Kinney, Sonic Youth, Toots and the Maytals, Cat Power, Regina Spector, OK Go, Richard Thompson, Wilco and well, scan the list to find your favorite.

The 9:30 Club changed my life. I was there in the beginning as a musician in the first band to play that club, Tiny Desk Unit. I wrote an essay to commemorate that club and to highlight the importance of nightclubs across the country as we all ponder their future. While we have some time before we can be back in the venues we all love, dig through this archive and spread the word.

2005

Bright Eyes

Bloc Party

David Gray

Lucinda Williams

Secret Machines and Kings of Leon

My Morning Jacket

Son Volt

Death Cab For Cutie

Calexico and Iron and Wine

2006

Belle and Sebastian and The New Pornographers

Arctic Monkeys

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Neko Case

Toots and the Maytals

Mogwai

The Walkmen

Sonic Youth

Gomez

Fiery Furnaces

Sleater-Kinney

Regina Spektor

Jenny Lewis

The Black Keys and Black Angels

OK Go and French Kicks

Cat Power

Ray LaMontagne

2007

Emily Haines and the Soft Skeleton

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Explosions In The Sky

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

Low with Loney, Dear

The Frames

Ben Gibbard

Andrew Bird

The National

Richard Thompson

The Polyphonic Spree

Femi Kuti

Travis

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova from the film Once

Gogol Bordello

The Apples in Stereo

Rilo Kiley

Animal Collective

Iron and Wine

Jose Gonzalez

Josh Ritter

Stars

Spoon

The New Pornographers

Nickel Creek

Broken Social Scene

The Hold Steady

2008

Wilco

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

Nada Surf

DeVotchKa

The Raconteurs

The Ting Tings

Spiritualized

Of Montreal

Conor Oberst And The Mystic Valley Band

2009

Andrew Bird

Animal Collective

Dan Deacon

Metric

The Dead Weather

M. Ward

Sunny Day Real Estate

The Gossip

Dinosaur Jr.

Benjamin Gibbard and Jay Farrar

2010

Shout Out Louds

Public Image Ltd.

The New Pornographers

Superchunk

The Tallest Man On Earth

Deerhunter

Jonsi

2011

Best Coast and Wavves

Bon Iver

Beirut

2012

The Kills

JEFF The Brotherhood

The Soul Rebels

Galactic

Kishi Bashi

Of Montreal

fun.

Spiritualized

M83

Best Coast

Wye Oak

Dirty Projectors

Patrick Watson

Grizzly Bear

2013

James Blake

Volcano Choir

Marijuana Deathsquads

Poliça

2014

Future Islands

tUnE-yArDs

Sylvan Esso

2015

Sleater-Kinney

2016

From the All Songs Considered Sweet 16 Party: Glen Hansard, Sharon Van Etten, Kishi Bashi, Laura Gibson, The Suffers, Dan Deacon

Savages

Explosions In The Sky

Lucius

Warpaint

2017

From NPR's 10th Anniversary Party: Gaby Moreno, Robert Glasper and Bilal, Kronos Quartet, Margo Price, Bon Iver, Jeff Tweedy, Tank and the Bangas