Meet The 2020 Tiny Desk Contest Community

Each year, we receive thousands of entries to the Tiny Desk Contest, and the Contest team watches every single one. We get to hear songs from artists all across the country. We get to see into the bedrooms and backyards (and practice spaces, offices, nearby parks, mountain ranges, beaches, etc.) of artists working in every conceivable genre and style. There may only be one Tiny Desk Contest winner — and we're looking forward to announcing that winner later this year — but the entire community of enthusiastic up-and-coming artists is what makes this annual Contest feel so special.

This year, when we spent much of the Contest season working from home, far from our teammates and from the real Tiny Desk, we appreciated that sense of community more than ever.

To give you a sense of it all, we've created a supercut video that shows off the incredible talent and creativity in this year's pool of entrants. Plus, we thought we'd count down the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest by the numbers.

50 states were represented in this year's entries — plus Washington, D.C. (home of the Tiny Desk!) and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hearing from every state in the country is a cherished Tiny Desk Contest tradition.

If you're looking to discover even more Contest artists, we've got a new series for that. Our first episode of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf will be live on NPR Music's YouTube channel on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET. Contest judges Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter will be watching and talking about their favorite entries to this year's Contest. See you there!