Watch Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf Episode 5 Featuring Tarik Moody

YouTube

Today at 3 p.m. ET, NPR Music's Bob Boilen and Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody will be live on YouTube to talk about their favorites entries to the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. Tune in to watch the videos with us and hear about what made them stand out from the thousands of entries we received this year.

You can watch previous Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf episodes and sign up to be reminded about upcoming episodes at topshelf.nprpresents.org.