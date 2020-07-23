Watch Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf Episode 7 Featuring WFUV's Rita Houston

YouTube

Today at 3 p.m. ET, NPR Music's Bob Boilen and WFUV's program director Rita Houston will be live on YouTube to talk about their favorites entries to the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. Tune in to watch the videos with us and hear about what made them stand out from the thousands of entries we received this year.

You can catch up on previous episodes in our Top Shelf playlist and RSVP to be reminded about this week's event at topshelf.nprpresents.org.