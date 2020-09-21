Sylvan Esso Will Join NPR Music's Listening Party For 'Free Love' Join us Friday, 3 p.m. ET

This Friday at 3 p.m. ET, join us for an online listening party for Sylvan Esso's Free Love, hosted by All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen and featuring a live conversation with Sylvan Esso members Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn.

You can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

"There are songs that I want to write, that I chase for years and years," Meath told NPR Music in an early preview, "and there are a lot of them on this record."

More than ever, Free Love focuses on Meath's voice, as Sanborn swirls and surrounds with meaningful, electro-pop whimsy. The centerpiece of the album also functions as its conceptual core: "'Free' is about hiding parts of yourself in order to maintain somebody's else's love. It's also about the safety of someone's perceived vision of you versus the reality of it."

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Sylvan Esso. Let's listen together!