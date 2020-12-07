Accessibility links
Vote For Your Favorite Albums Of 2020 : All Songs Considered It wasn't a great year. But, as it often does, music made it better – or at least helped us get through the long days. So, before we put 2020 behind us, tell us your favorite albums of the year.

Vote For Your Favorite Albums Of 2020

Hand-drawn vector drawing of a Vote Text On a Ballot Box. Black-and-White sketch on a transparent background (.eps-file). Included files are EPS (v10) and Hi-Res JPG.
FrankRamspott/Getty Images
There weren't a lot of bright spots in 2020. But, as it often does, music made it better – or at least helped us get through the long days and nights. So, before we put this mess of a year behind us, we want to know: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released in 2020? Use the poll below to tell us. You can pick up to five releases. Don't rank your list and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) We'll share the results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Need help remembering what came out in 2020? Here's where you'll find all of our New Music Friday episodes for the year, previous episodes of All Songs Considered, including our monthly best-of lists, and NPR Music's top 50 albums and top 100 songs to jog your memory. Happy voting!

