Join NPR Music's Listening Party For The Top 5 Songs Of 2020 The party starts Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

YouTube

Now that you've read and listened to NPR Music's list of the 100 Best Songs of 2020, let's talk about it. This Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, join an online listening party to count down our top five. All Songs Considered host Robin Hilton, NPR critic Ann Powers, Louder Than A Riot host Sidney Madden and NPR Music contributor Christina Lee will take us from Bad Bunny's dizzying opus "Safaera" to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's gloriously raunchy "WAP" in a live conversation about the year's greatest songs.

You can RSVP through NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

Join us in the chat room to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts. Let's listen together!

The Best Music Of 2020