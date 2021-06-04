Sleater-Kinney Will Join NPR Music's Listening Party For 'Path Of Wellness' The party starts June 11 at 2 p.m. ET

Join us in an online listening party for Sleater-Kinney's Path of Wellness. With World Cafe's Raina Douris in the host chair, we'll feature a live conversation with Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker.

The event will take place on release day, June 11, at 2 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via our YouTube.

Path of Wellness, Sleater-Kinney's tenth album, was self-produced — a first in the band's 27-year history — almost by necessity. The songs were written and demoed in the midst of the pandemic and the protests, with a revolving cast of contributors playing keys (Galen Clark), bass (Bill Athens) and drums (Angie Boylan, Vince LiRocchi, Blitzen Trapper's Brian Koch). The results turn from the darkened pop textures of 2019's The Center Won't Hold towards lean rock and roll, borne by the wreckage of last summer but with an eye towards togetherness.

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Sleater-Kinney. Let's listen together!