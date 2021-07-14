Accessibility links
Stay Or Go? 31 Chill Songs For Any Party : All Songs Considered Roséwave is an entire vibe, but has never sounded so vibey. Whether you're on the way to the function or still shaking off outside jitters, this summer mix is for you.

Stay Or Go? 31 Chill Songs, No Matter Your RSVP

Roséwave is an entire vibe, but has never sounded so vibey

Not sure if you want to hit the function or stay home? This one's for you. Kara Frame/NPR hide caption

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.

Summer 2021 feels like the ultimate game of Double Dutch: some of us are jumping back with ease while others have been hesitant on the leap. On weekend timeline scrolls, maybe you've seen parties return — like "Everyday People" in New York, "Cherry Poppin" in LA, or "Wild Days" in D.C. With that, either you give into the urge to get a fit off and frolic with your friends, or you wait it out and let the FOMO settle into your bones.

Stay or Go is a roséwave playlist to help you through the summer no matter your decision right now. Don Toliver, Vince Staples and Hiatus Kaiyote will get the pregame started. Maye, Benny Sings and Brent Faiyaz help rev up that two-step while Mr. Eazi, Tems and El Experimento shift us to full-on cardio mode. Sprinkle in a few brand new songs to test the waters, but no summer mix is complete without some West Coast hip-hop. So whether you're on the way to the function or still resisting the temptation and shaking off outside jitters, this one's for you.

