Accessibility links
Playlist: Rosé All Day With Mickey Guyton : All Songs Considered Mickey Guyton's roséwave playlist celebrates the women who have influenced her. "Turn it up, hug your girlfriends and enjoy!" the country singer-songwriter says.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

NPR Music Playlists

Playlist: Rosé All Day With Mickey Guyton

Enlarge this image

Mickey Guyton's roséwave playlist features Destiny's Child, Maren Morris, India.Arie and Tenille Townes. Bonnie Nichoalds/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Bonnie Nichoalds/Courtesy of the artist

Mickey Guyton's roséwave playlist features Destiny's Child, Maren Morris, India.Arie and Tenille Townes.

Bonnie Nichoalds/Courtesy of the artist

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.

Editor's note: How could we not ask Mickey Guyton — country singer-songwriter behind "Rosé," the roséwave anthem — to make us a playlist for NPR Music's summertime series? Guyton's new album, Remember Her Name, is out Sept. 24.

When I wrote "Rosé" a few years ago, I wanted to write a drinking song for women. I imagine listening to this playlist with my girlfriends, sipping rosé and holding on tightly to the last days of summer. So many amazing women have influenced me and as I am about to release my first album – Remember Her Name – I wanted to celebrate a few of these incredible women. Turn it up, hug your girlfriends and enjoy!

A Roséwave Playlist For Every Mood

Roséwave: 102 Songs To Soundtrack Your Summer

All Songs Considered

Roséwave: Back 2 Basic

Young, Sexy And Black: 32 Songs For Unapologetic Confidence

Roséwave: Your Summer Soundtrack

Young, Sexy And Black: 32 Songs For Unapologetic Confidence

Sipping And Sprinting: 24 Songs For Your Roséwave Fun Run

All Songs Considered

Sipping And Sprinting: 24 Songs For Your Roséwave Fun Run

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist