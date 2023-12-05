Accessibility links
Vote for the best albums of 2023

It's time once again to look back at all the incredible new music we got in 2023 and get down to the business of list-making. So, we want to know: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released this past year? Use the poll below to tell us. You can pick up to five releases. Don't rank your list and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) Please note we only require an email address to prevent ballot stuffing. We will not share your address with anyone.

Need help remembering what came out in 2023? Here's where you'll find all of our New Music Friday episodes for the year and previous episodes of All Songs Considered. Happy voting!

