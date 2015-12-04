Accessibility links

Festivo Alt.Latino: Gaby Moreno In Concert : Alt.Latino Her voice dripping with Southern R&B grit, Moreno and her band never lose sight of the emotion in the holiday classics they perform at KUT in Austin, Texas.
Gaby Moreno and Gina Chavez perform live at KUT's Studio 1A. Dave Pedley for NPR hide caption

Dave Pedley for NPR

Gaby Moreno and Gina Chavez perform live at KUT's Studio 1A.

Dave Pedley for NPR

The following is an Encore presentation of a program that originally aired on December 17, 2015.

Enjoy!

Holiday music is typically a love-it-or-hate-it sort of thing. I'm a fan — my favorite is Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas — and I even I'll admit that musicians don't have many options for putting a new spin on holiday classics.

Then along came Gaby Moreno and her band.

Performing before a live audience at KUT in Austin, Texas, Moreno recently led a holiday celebration that pushed boundaries. Her voice dripping with Southern R&B grit, Moreno and her band never lost sight of the emotion in songs like "Little Drummer Boy" and "The First Noel." Yet they completely made them over by singing them in Spanish and infusing them with the blues, making this a holiday show unlike any other.

Austin's Gina Chavez joins Moreno and the band for a handful of songs, and their voices meld together so beautifully, it sounds if as if they were made to be heard together. So create a new holiday tradition by listening in and sharing this show with family and friends.

Gaby
Dave Pedley for NPR

01December

December

  • from Festivo AltLatino
  • by Gaby Moreno

02Santa Noche (O Holy Night)

Santa Noche (O Holy Night)

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

03El Niño Del Tambor

El Niño Del Tambor

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

04El Primer Noel

El Primer Noel

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

05Hacia Belen Va Una Burra Rin Rin

Hacia Belen Va Una Burra Rin Rin

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

06Golden Bells

Golden Bells

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

07The Wrong Way To Celebrate Christmas Day

The Wrong Way To Celebrate Christmas Day

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

08Go Tell It On The Mountain

Go Tell It On The Mountain

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

09Burrito Sabanero

Burrito Sabanero

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

10Palida Luna (Lydia Mendoza Cover)

Palida Luna (Lydia Mendoza Cover)

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

11Peces En El Rio

Peces En El Rio

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

11Fronteras

Fronteras

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

08Noche De Paz

Noche De Paz

  • from Festivo Alt.Latino
  • by Gaby Moreno

