Festivo Alt.Latino: Gaby Moreno In Concert
The following is an Encore presentation of a program that originally aired on December 17, 2015.
Enjoy!
Holiday music is typically a love-it-or-hate-it sort of thing. I'm a fan — my favorite is Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas — and I even I'll admit that musicians don't have many options for putting a new spin on holiday classics.
Then along came Gaby Moreno and her band.
Performing before a live audience at KUT in Austin, Texas, Moreno recently led a holiday celebration that pushed boundaries. Her voice dripping with Southern R&B grit, Moreno and her band never lost sight of the emotion in songs like "Little Drummer Boy" and "The First Noel." Yet they completely made them over by singing them in Spanish and infusing them with the blues, making this a holiday show unlike any other.
Austin's Gina Chavez joins Moreno and the band for a handful of songs, and their voices meld together so beautifully, it sounds if as if they were made to be heard together. So create a new holiday tradition by listening in and sharing this show with family and friends.
01December
- from Festivo AltLatino
- by Gaby Moreno
02Santa Noche (O Holy Night)
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
03El Niño Del Tambor
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
04El Primer Noel
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
05Hacia Belen Va Una Burra Rin Rin
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
06Golden Bells
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
07The Wrong Way To Celebrate Christmas Day
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
08Go Tell It On The Mountain
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
09Burrito Sabanero
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
10Palida Luna (Lydia Mendoza Cover)
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
11Peces En El Rio
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
11Fronteras
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno
08Noche De Paz
- from Festivo Alt.Latino
- by Gaby Moreno