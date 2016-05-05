Accessibility links
This week on Alt.Latino, we discuss how and whether to remix legendary recordings — and, along the way, feature a new album of remixed salsa classics.
Alt.Latino Encore: Remixing Classics, Fania Opens Its Vaults

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476892694" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476892694" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Hear The Songs

Branko mixes classic sounds with new sensibilities in his remix of "Herencia African."

Branko mixes classic sounds with new sensibilities in his remix of "Herencia African."

This is an Encore presentation of Alt.Latino.

Even better the second time!

Enjoy.

This week on Alt.Latino, we venture into a long-running conversation about remixing classic recordings. Along the way, we feature a new album released by Fania Records called Calentura, in which the label sent a handful of DJs and producers a treasure trove of original masters from the Golden Age of the brash and innovative Afro-Caribbean music known as salsa.

I can already hear some of you reacting to the concept:

"Malditos! How dare you tamper with perfection?"

"Would you repaint a Frida Kahlo masterwork?"

"Desgraciados."

Those are fair reactions.

So we decided to invite one of the talented DJ/producers who contributed a track to the album: our pal Uproot Andy, whose music we've featured on Alt.Latino before. We also invited the man behind the mixing board for many of the Fania sessions: Jon Fausty, who gave us so many timeless recordings.

What you hear this week is the kind of detailed discussion about art, culture, originality and plain old personal opinion that helps us put the whole remix culture into context. So come armed with your strongly held opinions — and, more importantly, your love for Fania — and give it a listen. Let us know what you think.

Cover for Calentura: Global Bassment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476890737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Willie Colón & Hector Lavoe (Uproot Andy Remix)

  • Song: Eso Se Baila Asi (Uproot Andy Remix) [feat. Hector Lavoe]
Cover for The Hustler

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476890763" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Willie Colón

  • Song: Eso Se Baila Así
Cover for Asalto Navideño

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476890794" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Willie Colón

  • Song: La Murga
Cover for Calentura: Global Bassment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476890819" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Willie Colón & Hector Lavoe (Deejay Theory Remix)

  • Song: La Murga (Deejay Theory Remix) [feat. Héctor Lavoe]
Cover for Calentura: Global Bassment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476890858" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Celia Cruz & Willie Colón (Canyon Cody & Captain Planet Remix)

  • Song: Pun Pun Catalu (Canyon Cody & Captain Planet Remix)
Cover for Calentura: Global Bassment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476891450" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Justo Battencourt (Dengue Dengue Dengue Remix)

  • Song: Pa' Bravo Yo (Dengue Dengue Dengue Remix)
Cover for There Goes the Neighborhood

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476891523" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Willie Colón & Mon Rivera

  • Song: Ya Llego

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Goes the Neighborhood
Album
There Goes the Neighborhood
Artist
Willie Colón & Mon Rivera
Label
Fania
Released
1975

Your purchase helps support NPR programming.

Cover for Calentura: Global Bassment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476891631" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Willie Colón & Mon Rivera (Captain Planet Remix)

  • Song: Ya Llego (Captain Planet Remix)
Cover for Calentura: Global Bassment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476880075/476891718" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Celia Cruz (Branko Remix)

  • Song: Herencia Africana (Branko Remix)

