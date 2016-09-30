Accessibility links
While Cuban Travel Policy Changes, The Music Continues : Alt.Latino The musical exchange between the United States and Cuba goes back to the 19th century. Thankfully, the two countries' political standoff never filtered down to musicians.

Cuba! While The Politicians Argued, The Musicians Jammed!

Cuba! While The Politicians Argued, The Musicians Jammed!

  • Cuban music of all kinds is the soundtrack for Havana's coastal beauty.
  • The studios at the record company EGREM are named for a Taino (indigenous Caribbean) word indicating a performance or ceremony.
  • Here, I'm enjoying a moment playing conga with the spirits of my Cuban musical heroes in EGREM's historic Studio 101.
  • EGREM's master tape vault contains historic recordings from almost 70 years of Cuban music.
  • The barstools at the small cafe next to the EGREM offices and studios have a familiar shape.
  • Here's a random street scene — it's refreshing to see kids actually doing things and not absorbed in electronic devices.
  • British classic rock was coming from the balcony with the laundry near this corner in the borough of Centro Habana.
  • A classical wind ensemble practices at its leader's home, the music wafting throughout the Vedado neighborhood.
  • Percussionist Yissy Garcia works on new tracks for her band Bandancha in her estudio casero.
  • DJ Jigüe works in his studio.
  • Even the smallest neighborhood bookseller can count on a very educated and well-read Cuban populace.
  • Tour buses full of tourists are now part of the flow of traffic in Havana.
  • Only very serious players should dare to even consider taking a seat at this table.
Editor's note: On June 4, the Trump administration made changes to U.S. policies that make it harder for Americans to visit Cuba. It was another decision that rolled back some of the more liberal visitation policies of the Obama administration.

As pundits, politicians and the travel industry try to unpack this latest twist in a six-decade political standoff between the U.S. and Cuba, Alt.Latino would like to revisit a show about the musical relationship between the two countries. It originally ran Sept. 30, 2016, but we thought the historical lessons learned from the show give us cultural context to a political feud that's still very much a going concern. So let's go to Havana...

"Go before it changes!"

I can't tell you how many times I have heard that charge since the thaw in relations between the U.S. and Cuba, which has prompted so many people to visit the island nation.

No doubt there will be quite a few changes in the coming years, especially economic ones. How it will all shake out is anyone's guess. But what hasn't changed is the close relationship that exists between the music of our two countries, which goes back at least to the 19th century. Spanish speakers use the phrase primos hermanos to refer to the relationship between familial first cousins, and that seems an appropriate description for the give-and-take that has been going on between the U.S. and Cuba, too.

During a recent visit to Havana, I sat down in cafes and home studios with Cuban musicians to trace that history in words and music. The politicians in both countries could learn a few things from those who make music about bridging gaps, finding common ground and even celebrating differences — because those are the kinds of skills needed to get a group of people together to play music.

And why not use those skills in geopolitics, right?

Hear The Songs

Síntesis

  • Song: Oduddua
The Dixie Cups

  • Song: Iko Iko
Orquesta Aragón

  • Song: Almendra
Olga Guillot

  • Song: Incertidumbre
Silvio Rodriguez

  • Song: Ojala
Los Van Van

  • Song: De La Habana A Matanzas
Irakere feat. Chucho Valdés

  • Song: Yemayá
YouTube

Buena Vista Social Club

  • Song: Chan Chan
YouTube

Celia Cruz

  • Song: Vamos a Guarachar
