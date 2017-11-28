Grammy Nominations Announced: The 'Despacito' Story Continues
The "Despacito" phenomenon continues with this morning's announcement of the 2018 Grammy nominations. However, while it was the original Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee version that won big at the Latin Grammys, it was the Justin Bieber remix that got nods this morning for record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group performance.
While a bit of listener fatigue may have set in with music fans, the nominations for "Despacito" are only the latest industry acknowledgement of a nearly unprecedented cross-cultural moment.
The 60th Grammy Awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 28th.
Here are the nominations from the entire Latin Music Field:
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado — Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Ayo — Bomba Estéreo
Pa' Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler
El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles
Residente — Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer Y Hoy — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos — Alex Campos
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas
Zapateando En El Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Albita — Albita
Art Of The Arrangement — Doug Beavers
Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible — Diego El Cigala
Best Latin Jazz Album
Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter, Antonio Adolfo
Oddara, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico, Miguel Zenón
Jazz Tango, Pablo Ziegler Trio