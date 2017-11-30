Alt.Latino's Last New Music Show of 2017, Featuring Calma Carmona, Boogat And More : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino's digital and analog mail bags were still bulging with new music, even as the year is drawing to a close. Rock, hip-hop, soul and rancheras — we have it all.
Kala Moreno Parra/Courtesy of the Artist
The music doesn't stop coming in. The Alt.Latino mail bags — digital and analog — have been jammed with new releases from bands familiar and new.
I selected a few to hold us over until Alt.Latino and NPR Music's end-of-the-year coverage when we look back at some our favorites of 2017, and some of yours.
For now, enjoy a great selection of cool, Puerto Rican new-soul, Latinx punk from the American South, gorgeous boleros and rancheras from Austin and San Francisco and some futurist Mexi-Canadian grooves.
All year long, you can count on your pals here at Alt.Latino for finding the best of the best — enjoy.
The Last Blast of New Music For 2017
Aguanile by DJ Jose Marquez
- Song: Aguanile
- from Sanatiago Sessions Hammock House Remix Series
100 Vidas by Calma Camona
- Song: 100 Vidas
- from 100 Vidas
02Loco
Loco by Bang Data
- Song: Loco
- from Loco
02Pa'Lante
Pa'Lante by Yukons
- Song: Pa'Lante
- from Pa'Lante
Tanto Tattoo by Boogat
- Song: Tanto Tattoo
- from San Cristobal Baile Inn
Fro En La Alma
- Song: Frio En la Alma
- from El Unico Para Mi
05Rayando El Sol
Rayando El Sol
- from Arullo
01Cantares
Cantares by Buscabulla
- Song: Cantares
- from Cantares