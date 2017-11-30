Accessibility links

Alt.Latino's Last New Music Show of 2017, Featuring Calma Carmona, Boogat And More : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino's digital and analog mail bags were still bulging with new music, even as the year is drawing to a close. Rock, hip-hop, soul and rancheras — we have it all.
Alt.Latino's Last New Music Show of 2017, Featuring Calma Carmona, Boogat And More

The band Bang Data. Kala Moreno Parra/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Kala Moreno Parra/Courtesy of the Artist

The band Bang Data.

Kala Moreno Parra/Courtesy of the Artist

The music doesn't stop coming in. The Alt.Latino mail bags — digital and analog — have been jammed with new releases from bands familiar and new.

I selected a few to hold us over until Alt.Latino and NPR Music's end-of-the-year coverage when we look back at some our favorites of 2017, and some of yours.

For now, enjoy a great selection of cool, Puerto Rican new-soul, Latinx punk from the American South, gorgeous boleros and rancheras from Austin and San Francisco and some futurist Mexi-Canadian grooves.

All year long, you can count on your pals here at Alt.Latino for finding the best of the best — enjoy.

The Last Blast of New Music For 2017

Aguanile by DJ Jose Marquez

  • Song: Aguanile
  • from Sanatiago Sessions Hammock House Remix Series
100 Vidas by Calma Camona

  • Song: 100 Vidas
  • from 100 Vidas
02Loco

Loco by Bang Data

  • Song: Loco
  • from Loco

02Pa'Lante

Pa'Lante by Yukons

  • Song: Pa'Lante
  • from Pa'Lante

Tanto Tattoo by Boogat

  • Song: Tanto Tattoo
  • from San Cristobal Baile Inn
Fro En La Alma

  • Song: Frio En la Alma
  • from El Unico Para Mi
05Rayando El Sol

Rayando El Sol

  • from Arullo

01Cantares

Cantares by Buscabulla

  • Song: Cantares
  • from Cantares

