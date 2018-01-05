Accessibility links

Alt.Latino Album Chat: Making Movies Talks Protest Music : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino kicks off the new year with a new feature: the Alt.Latino Album Chat, a conversation about a new album with the artist who made it. This week, Making Movies talks about You Are Another Me.
NPR logo

Alt.Latino Album Chat: Making Movies Talks Protest Music

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575911416" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Alt.Latino Album Chat: Making Movies Talks Protest Music

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

Alt.Latino Album Chat: Making Movies Talks Protest Music

Alt.Latino Album Chat: Making Movies Talks Protest Music

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575911416" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The members of Making Movies Brian Slater/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Slater/Courtesy of the Artist

The members of Making Movies

Brian Slater/Courtesy of the Artist

Sometimes albums speak for themselves and other times hearing from the artists themselves helps us appreciate the nuances of motivation and influence. The Kansas City based band Making Movies certainly makes music that stands on it's own. Its 2017 album I Am Another You was a finely crafted collection of stories that reflected on the immigrant experience encased in a spectacular musical landscape.

You Are Another Me

But then last month the group released an EP called You Are Another Me. What's up with that? The similar titles? The covers of groups like Los Tigres del Norte, Manu Chao and Tears For Fears?

We chased down the band's lead vocalist and songwriter, Enrique Chi, to find out the story behind this intriguing new record. He was packing his bags to travel from Austin to L.A. to make music, so we had him record himself in his hotel room on his portable recording studio.

It's never a bad thing to have a conversation with a creative mind. We think you'll enjoy this one — the first of what we're calling our Alt.Latino Album Chats — and others to follow this year.

Enlarge this image

The members of Making Movies Brian Slater/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Slater/Courtesy of the Artist

The members of Making Movies

Brian Slater/Courtesy of the Artist

You Are Another Me tracks

You Are Another Me

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575910745" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Song: You Are Another Me (Intro)

Redemption Song

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575910880" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

La Marcha

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575909762" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

A Paisano A Paisano

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575911062" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Clandestino

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575911110" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Everybody Wants To Rule The World

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575852443/575909932" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture