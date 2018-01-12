Accessibility links

Amidst Political Tumult, Salvadoran Artists Across The Country Discuss Their Work : Alt.Latino Four artists with roots in El Salvador discuss their art and the threat to the country's immigrant community.
NPR logo

Amidst Political Tumult, Salvadoran Artists Across The Country Discuss Their Work

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/577155260/577430074" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amidst Political Tumult, Salvadoran Artists Across The Country Discuss Their Work

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

Amidst Political Tumult, Salvadoran Artists Across The Country Discuss Their Work

Amidst Political Tumult, Salvadoran Artists Across The Country Discuss Their Work

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/577155260/577430074" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

This portrait of a woman from El Salvador reflects the wariness and uncertainty discussed in Alt.Latino this week. Jessica Alvarenga/Witness The Isthmus/ Jessica Alvarenga hide caption

toggle caption
Jessica Alvarenga/Witness The Isthmus/ Jessica Alvarenga

This portrait of a woman from El Salvador reflects the wariness and uncertainty discussed in Alt.Latino this week.

Jessica Alvarenga/Witness The Isthmus/ Jessica Alvarenga

El Salvador is in the headlines this week, as the Trump Administration announced changes to a form of protective immigration status that could eventually affect over 200,000 Salvadorans living in this country.

But how much do you really know about El Salvador, beyond this recent immigration news and the usual reports of gang violence?

Curiously, Jessica Diaz-Hurtado and I had already planned an elaborate, cross-country round table with some Salvadoran artists for this week's show... and then the immigration news broke days before we were scheduled to record the it.

It became more important than ever to us.

The voices assembled for this show reflect a cross-section of the Salvadoran diaspora: three were born here in the US; one was born amidst the violence of the civil war of the 1980s; and our own Jessica Diaz-Hurtado, who is half Salvadoran. Their experiences are manifested in art that is not always part of the wider conversation of Latin American art.

We hope to help change that with this show, through giving voice to folks who are sometimes marginalized even within the Latinx experience.

Jessica Alvarenga is a visual artist who lives in Houston, exploring the intimacy of the Central American experience through her photography project called Witness the Isthmus.

Veronica Melendez is making art in the DC metro area that is asking its audience to reevaluate iconic images that feel familiar to the Central American experience. She's co-created La Horchata Zine, a zine creating spaces for Central American art.

Yesika Salgado uses words to explore identity, as well as the larger Salvadoran community of Southern California. Poetry is power, and in her recently published book illustrates how something as common as a mango takes on larger than life significance.

And in New York, Johanna Toruño is making a stand amidst the Afro-Caribbean cultures to remind us we have more in common withe each other than we have differences, but to also celebrate those differences. The streets of New York are the canvas for her Unapologetically Brown series.

The conversation got real deep, real fast — as would be expected when the topic of conversation is a country that has not had a break in soul-shattering violence for at least 40 years. (Hell, longer if we go all the way back to the Spanish invasion in the 15th century.)

There was also lots of laughter this week. What do you expect when four badass women, some of whom did not know each other before this week, bond over things like the beautiful names of small towns in El Salvador or the smell of burning wood in the morning?

This week's show is longer than normal, but not long enough to uncover all the emotions that come from a lifetime of having to explain El Salvador is its own country, not part of Guatemala, or Honduras or Mexico. And there is more to that shared identity than negative headlines.

A Salvadoran Playlist

jaunga
Courtesy of the Artist

He Venido A Pedirte Perdon by Juan Gabriel

  • Song: He Venido A Pedirte Perdon
YouTube
los apaches cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Me Contaron Por Ahi by Los Apaches de Usulutan

  • Song: me Contaron Por Ahi
YouTube
aaliyha cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Try Again by Aaliyah

  • Song: Try Again
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Aaliyah
Album
Aaliyah
Artist
Aaliyah
Label
Blackground
Released
2001

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

sonora dinamita
Courtesy of the Artist

A Mover La Colita by Sonora Dinamita

  • Song: A Mover La Colita
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
12 Grandes Exitos
Album
12 Grandes Exitos
Artist
La Sonora Dinamita
Label
Vedisco
Released
1993

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture