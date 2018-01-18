Accessibility links

New Music To Kick Off Your 2018 : Alt.Latino We've already featured some great on the blog — now we add even more great music on the podcast.
NPR logo

New Music To Kick Off Your 2018

Listen · 38:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/578754342/578869226" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music To Kick Off Your 2018

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

New Music To Kick Off Your 2018

Enlarge this image

Spanglish Fly, one of the bands featured in this week's show Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Spanglish Fly, one of the bands featured in this week's show

Courtesy of the Artist

New Music To Kick Off Your 2018

Listen · 38:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/578754342/578869226" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

There is an old school journalism truism that says "a good reporter is only as good as their sources." The same holds true for what we do here at Alt.Latino.

I rely on publicists, indie label owners, artists, friends of artists and our listeners to help me keep my ear to the ground for the latest, coolest sounds out there. From the tip of South America to the sometimes chilly climes of Canada, I get tips, audio files, emails and even snail mail with music that continually blows my mind.

That's why these New Music shows are such a gas to share. This week we move from Uruaguan indie rock to Cuban jazz piano, weave in some stunning First Nation collaborations, and get to some sultry soul that continually makes me feel young again.

We have featured some of these tracks on the blog over the last few weeks — Hector Guerrra and Akawui, Kali Uchis and Latin Bitman all have been covered, and they sound even better when they segue in between the other new tracks as a playlist.

There is a wide world of music for just about every taste out there and thanks to you all, I can share as much as I can here on Alt.Latino.

Enjoy.

First New Music Playlist of 2018

Hector guerra cover Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Vida (ft Mariel Mariel) by Hector Guerra

  • Song: Vida
  • from Desde del Infierno
YouTube
akawui cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Deshaia (ft Redtail Spirit Singers) by Akawui

  • Song: Deshaia
  • from Intertribal
YouTube
kali uchis after the storm cover
Courtesy of the Artist

After The Storm (ft Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins) by Kali Uchis

  • Song: After The Storm
  • from unknown
YouTube

reyna tropical cover Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Niña by Reyna Tropical

  • Song: Niña
  • from Reyna Tropical
YouTube
latin bitman cover
Courtesy of the Artist

You (featuring Nora Norman) by Latin Bitman

  • Song: You
  • from Homies
YouTube

adan jodorowsky cover Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Vagabundos del Otrto Mundo (ft Leon from Zoe) by Adan Jodorowsky

  • Song: Vagabundos del Otro Mundo ft Leon from Zoe
  • from Essencia Solar
YouTube
spanglish fly cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Boogaloo Shoes by Spanglish Fly

  • Song: Boogaloo Shoes
  • from Ay Que Boogaloo
YouTube
dayramir gonzalez cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Moving Forward by Dayramir Gonzalez

  • Song: Moving Forward
  • from The Grand Concourse
YouTube
sante les amis cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Como Animales by Sante Les Amis

  • Song: Como Animales
  • from Sueño
YouTube
alfredo rodriguez cover
Courtesy of the Artist

The Little Dream by Alfredo Rodriguez

  • Song: The Little Dream
  • from The Little Dream
YouTube

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture