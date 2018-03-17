Accessibility links

SXSW 2018 Dispatch: Live Performances From The Marias And Amara La Negra : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino hosts our first SXSW Showcase with two bands that show off distinct styles and approaches to Latin music.
NPR logo

SXSW 2018 Dispatch: Live Performances From The Marias And Amara La Negra

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/594124321/594315814" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
SXSW 2018 Dispatch: Live Performances From The Marias And Amara La Negra

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

SXSW 2018

SXSW 2018 Dispatch: Live Performances From The Marias And Amara La Negra

SXSW 2018 Dispatch: Live Performances From The Marias And Amara La Negra

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/594124321/594315814" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Vocalist Maria Zardoya from The Marias performs during SXSW 2018 in Austin, Texas. NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

Vocalist Maria Zardoya from The Marias performs during SXSW 2018 in Austin, Texas.

NPR

I don't think you could find two acts with sounds as different as the dreamy rock grooves of The Marias and the explosive Afro-Latina expression of Amara La Negra. But there they were, sharing the stage for two hours right in the middle of the week at SXSW 2018.

There's plenty to hear on stages across Austin during SXSW, and what you can hear on this page is just a taste — a recording of a pair of live shows from Alt.Latino's showcase at the Radio Day Stage on Wednesday.

The Marias stand out in live performances because of their cohesive sound as well as captivating songwriting, not to mention the mesmerizing vocals of Maria Zardoya.

Along with her dancers, the Miami-born Dominican performer Amara La Negra, who had just been profiled on NPR's Morning Edition earlier in the day, captivated the audience at the Austin Convention Center with their gymnastic dancing and magnetic stage presence.

Enlarge this image

Amara La Negra on stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas. NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

Amara La Negra on stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

NPR

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture