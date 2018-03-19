Amara La Negra On Her Roots, Miami Reality And Barbecue

Amara La Negra is a force of nature.

She is in the midst of an explosive spurt of activity that includes wrapping up the first season of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop Miami; a tour that she squeezed in-between seasons of the show; and a grueling schedule of performances and interviews at the annual South By Southwest Festival that she jammed into that tour. On top of all of that, she just released a new song, which she shared with us for this podcast.

When I offered her a chance to do a Guest DJ session, she initially hesitated — but just for a moment. As we sat down at a table on the back patio of Franklin Barbeque in East Austin, she said: "My manager is a pescetarian and I'm trying to be good, but this is too good to pass up!"

Our conversation flowed as freely as the barbecue sauce — in it, she reflected on the unrelenting pace-of-life for an artist taking every opportunity to spread her music, and to educate folks about her Afro-Latinx roots.