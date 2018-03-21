Accessibility links

Almas Fronterizas Soundtracks A Night Of Big Hair And Lowriders On 'Rosa Tropical' : Alt.Latino Everyone looks fly as hell in this "Rosa Tropical" video as the Chicano-soul band burns the edges of the evening with chrome embers.
NPR logo Almas Fronterizas Soundtracks A Night Of Big Hair And Lowriders On 'Rosa Tropical'

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Review

Almas Fronterizas Soundtracks A Night Of Big Hair And Lowriders On 'Rosa Tropical'

Enlarge this image

Almas Fronterizas' Rosa Tropical EP is out now. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Almas Fronterizas' Rosa Tropical EP is out now.

Courtesy of the artist

A year ago, I was eating and drinking my way through Mexico City — oh, how I miss street tacos, and the churros and hot chocolate at El Moro — but it's not a trip out of town until I hit the record shops. Retroactivo, in the city's Roma Norte neighborhood, was exactly my speed: second-hand vinyl packed into every corner, rigorous genre cataloging and a storefront that bleeds into the street, with cheap records for the crate diggers.

I came searching for Mexican punk and psych; the store owner helpfully steered me towards early Caifanes, Intestino Grueso and Los Lichis. But then, I was struck by the sepia-toned cover for Almas Fronterizas' self-titled debut album — three long-haired dudes in a mix of native and denim threads, looking like an obscure '70s private-press record by an indigenous rock band. I wasn't too far off — just fast-forward a few decades, to the Chicano community of San Francisco. Cousins Gilberto Rodriguez, Karin Rodriguez and Carlos Rodriguez mixed psych-rock and cumbia in raw expressions of love and trouble, spun out after dark.

YouTube

Almas Fronterizas' latest EP, Rosa Tropical, dials down the hard-edged psych for Chicano-soul, still led by Gilberto Rodriguez's raw and wandering voice, but ornamented by spacey and muted trumpet and slow-burning congas.

Jaimes Rodriguez directs the video, a mini-movie really, for "Rosa Tropical," capturing L.A. nightlife in the lowest of lowriders and the biggest pomps of hair. The band remains largely in the background, with cut-aways to a live performance here and there, but the story lies in the tentativeness of a new romance, and the hope of scoring a cool car for a hot date. Everyone looks fly as hell, as stylized by J.C. de Luna of Barrio Dandy, with Almas Fronterizas' self-described "barrio soul" burning the edges of the evening with chrome embers.

Rosa Tropical is out now via Bandcamp.

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture