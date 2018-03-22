Songs We Love: Ane Díaz, 'Allá Viene Un Corazón'

As the humanitarian and political crisis continued to mount in her native Venezuela, Ane Diaz turned to the folk songs that shaped her early life and put her own spin on them, as a way to protect what she considers national treasures.

In the first release from that work, "Allá Viene Un Corazón" Díaz radically abandons the popular, fast-paced 6/8 rhythm of the Venezuelan danza — a folk song played with small, guitar-like instruments and folkloric percussion, transforming it into a slow burn, an awakening heart with a soulful, jazzy pivot and twangy guitars.

"Allá Viene Un Corazón" translates to "There Comes a Heart." The single is from her upcoming album, simply and aptly titled Venezuela, which collects her reinterpretations of the folkloric songs she holds dear. "These songs have inspired and guided me all my life," she says in a press release. "It has been a dream to be able to share them — most importantly now, when dictatorship and hunger [are] trying to steal the soul of the people of Venezuela."

Díaz's graceful angst and yearning inhabit the song, as her voice brings out a richness and emotional depth hidden within its more traditional versions, a finesse matched by the striking touch of trumpet. A few wistful notes set the tone, followed by sparse guitar tremolo, vocals and cello in the first stanza that ends with a desire to restore a poor, ailing heart.

Corazón bello, que tengo el pecho maluco, allá viene un corazón

[Beautiful heart, I have an ailing chest, here comes a heart]

Then comes one of my favorite moments, the cry of a sustained trumpet note that invokes Miles Davis and ushers in the rest of the song's fuller sound. Producer Rain Phoenix (sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix) describes that long held out trumpet as a way to speak to "the rush of excitement in the heart, coming back to the heart, awakening the heart." We're listening.